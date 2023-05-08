RANT to those who let their dogs “water” my plants. Don’t get me wrong I love dogs. I have one of my own, but I cannot understand why owners let their furry friends do this. It damages my plants and makes me not the nicest neighbor. Can’t they find another place for this?

RAVE to the Kirkland Girl Scouts troop for posting the laminated signs about the creatures that may be seen in Bridle Trails State Park, and also for the reminders to “Leave No Trace.”

RANT to the Seattle Parks department. Formerly lush and green Rodgers Park near Seattle Pacific University has been without irrigation for three years. The result is a field of dead grass, muddy in winter and brown and dusty in summer. New trees are planted and left to die. Established trees and shrubs are dying.