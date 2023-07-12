RAVE to the kind Metro bus driver on Route 48 who found my daughter’s phone and used it to call me so we could retrieve it. You really went above and beyond! Thank you.

RANT to people who drop off broken items at donation stores. I was in the donation line at one and several cars in front of me were placing items into the donation bin that clearly no one would purchase. Unfortunately, it was all garbage. Luckily, an attendant saw a broken and torn office chair and made the person place it back into their SUV.

RANT AND RAVE Rant to the two groups of teenagers cruising through our neighborhood the other night launching fireworks from your cars. One of the brush fires you caused came dangerously close to several homes. Rave to the Seattle Fire Department for your quick response in extinguishing the fires.