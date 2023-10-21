RAVE to charities that send socks, pens, calendars, stationery, etc. They used to bug me, but now I add them to my donation boxes while simultaneously “promoting” the charities that sent them. It’s a win-win. Even better? I still give cash donations, but only to charities that don’t send me stuff.

RANT AND RAVE Rave and many kudos to Tacoma Opera for a brilliant production of “Carmen” the other weekend! Rant to the person behind me who talked continuously throughout the production, annoying everyone around them.

RAVE to the person who turned in my husband’s cellphone and wallet to a police officer at the Issaquah Salmon Days on Saturday, Oct. 7. It slipped out of his pocket. We were 5 miles away when we discovered it missing. We used the Find My iPhone app to locate it. You are wonderful!