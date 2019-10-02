RAVE to the woman who paid for our daughter’s order at a Burien taco place. A few weeks back, our daughter was picking up a large order from there. Just as she approached the drive-through, another car pulled up at the same time, so she waved the lady to go ahead. That lovely woman paid for our daughter’s order even when it became clear it was a much larger order than she might have been prepared to treat. What a boost to know that there are people like that among us.

RANT to poorly maintained roads. What has happened to smooth roads and quality paving? The resurfacing on North 80th Street in the Green Lake area is atrocious. It is an absolutely unpleasant drive and you cannot avoid the unevenness. I’m worried about the current project around the northeast side of Green Lake. Will it also be uneven?