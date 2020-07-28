RANT to the contractor doing street repairs on East Green Lake Way. They placed no-parking signs all along the street for blocks, leaving them there whether they were doing repairs in that area or not. We haven’t been able to park in front of our house for weeks, several of which all the work being done was way north or south of our block. To make it worse, they included Saturdays in the no-parking restrictions even though they haven’t worked on Saturdays.

RAVE to the generous woman who let me use her all day parking pass at census training. After driving around looking for a free spot and not really having the extra $10 for parking, it was a very kind gesture. I wish I had given her a few dollars, and at least split the cost. Instead, I wish her the best and I am paying the kind gesture forward. Thank you for your thoughtfulness!