RAVE to the tall angel stranger who parted the crowd for my daughter, who uses a wheelchair, so she could see and enjoy UB40 at Marymoor Park up close and in front of the stage. She had the best time and experience ever! Thank you for the kind gift. Rave also to the crowd, Marymoor Park and UB40. Great venue and super fun concert experience.

RANT to the organizations, both commercial and nonprofit, whom I’ve written to via email addresses listed in their “Contact Us” links, but who have not responded in any way whatsoever to my inquiries. Why list these addresses if they are no longer a viable way to communicate? The least they could do is say they can’t answer my question or meet my request, but totally ignoring the communiqué is unacceptable.