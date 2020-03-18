RAVE to all the caring food bank volunteers who, during the coronavirus scare, have, with careful planning, managed to serve needy families while protecting the security and health of both clients and volunteers. You are our heroes!

RANT to the panic shopping due to COVID-19. We should be acting in ways that not only protect ourselves but others. By buying more supplies than the household needs such as hand sanitizer, toilet paper, alcohol, disinfecting wipes, etc., other people are denied these products and cannot protect themselves let alone others whom they encounter. The mad dash to stores is causing long check-out lines, thus creating the kind of crowded environment we are to be avoiding.

RAVE to the staff at Seattle Cancer Care Alliance. The nurses, doctors and auxiliary staff make a horrendous experience a bit sweeter with their grace, courtesy, professional care and acts of thoughtfulness. God bless you all.