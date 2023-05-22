RANT to the dog owner who didn’t have their small dog on a leash at Robinswood Park. I was jogging and out of nowhere the dog ran right in my path, barking and acting like he wanted to bite my leg. Put your dog on a leash!

RAVE and thanks to the lovely, honest person who found and turned in my irreplaceable watch that had fallen off at the arboretum. More Raves to the receptionists at the Horticultural Center, Ferryn and Yohannes, who tracked me down for a successful watch reunion. You are terrific.

RANT to local pharmacies that send our auto refills out of state rather than employing local workers. These “fill centers” are in states where the minimum wage is much less and shipping these prescriptions back to your store for customer pickup is wasteful in many ways. Also, confidential medical information is being shared without consent.