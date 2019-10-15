RANT to the Seahawks for wearing those neon green uniforms last Thursday night on nationwide TV. I saw my TV screen and immediately adjusted to a darker tone in response. The neon green against the turf with the TV’s darkened shades made the game very difficult to see, especially as the TV then tried to adjust to the Rams’ whiteness. Who concocts these schemes, anyway?

RAVE to the Seattle City Light crew who helped me out. They had just finished a job on my block, so I walked up to them and told them I called in a job to fix a power wire touching my roof. They immediately came over, jumped into action and replaced the wire, which was damaged and probably last put in in the 1960s. Thanks City Light! What great service.