RAVE to the Northwest Folklife Festival over Memorial Day weekend. I noticed something that I’d seen at the most recent festival I’d attended, pre-pandemic. No one was buried in their mobile phones! The only phone usage was to take pictures of extraordinary performers; everyone else was engaged and talking with other live people. Refreshing!

RANT to the bank chain that refused to let me deposit cash into my daughter’s account! If I were a customer, they’d accept it. Telling all of my friends to run from them!

RANT to the couple that could not be bothered to send thank you notes for their wedding gifts. We sent expensive serving dishes and five months later, not a word. If they cannot manage mailing thanks, they could at least call, email or text. I’ve noticed the same for graduations and birthdays. Are good manners passé?