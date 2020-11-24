RANT AND RAVE Rave to the young man who used his emergency flashers and stayed behind me on Bellevue Way when my car completely died. He kindly waited until Bellevue Police arrived. Rant to the person who honked at me when there was nothing I could do.

RAVE to the Washington Department of Agriculture. Thank goodness for their dedication and tireless work to eradicate the Asian giant hornet nests in Blaine. Honeybees and other pollinators can live thanks to their efforts. Bravo!

RANT to new TV shows. I work as a nurse all day and in the evening, I sit down to watch some TV and put my feet up, but it seems like all the new fall shows that are out are dealing with the coronavirus. Everyone is wearing a mask, social distancing and getting tested. I can’t get away from it!