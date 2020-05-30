RANT to the people complaining about parents who “let” their teens go out in groups during the pandemic. They know they’re not supposed to, but we can’t nail them to the walls. If you know the secret to talking sense into a teenager, please share it with a grateful world.

RAVE to all the walkers I’ve encountered in Northeast Seattle while pushing along my weeks-old son in his stroller. Without fail, fellow walkers have moved off the sidewalk to allow us to pass with plenty of space. Their friendly smiles and waves have relieved some of the stress of having a baby during a pandemic.

RANT AND RAVE Rave to everyone who picks up their pups’ poop. Rant to the people who deposit the stinky bags in our garbage bin, which is behind a latched gate. Um … what are you thinking? I’d sincerely like to understand!