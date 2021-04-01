RAVE to the wonderful man who paid for our St. Patrick’s Day lunch for my daughter and myself yesterday at the Hilltop Ale House. What a lovely and generous gesture. Thank you so much and I will be looking for a time to pay this forward to someone else.

RANT to people who leave their lawn waste containers and/or other garbage bins on the sidewalk for walkers to maneuver around. It is a sign of disrespect and flags the resident as being very self-centered. I’ve watched parents pushing a stroller, someone with a walker and families with small children having to walk in the street to get by the obstruction. Heaven forbid the bin(s) get moved by a passerby. The “owner” promptly moves them back to the perceived parking spot on the sidewalk.