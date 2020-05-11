RANT to the hundreds of bike riders, runners and walkers on the Burke-Gilman Trail in Wallingford on a warm evening. Masks were rare and social distancing was out the window. Were you exercising “for health”? (I did not try to take my bike on the trail, even with my mask on. As I stopped 20 feet short, two adult bikers plus a child rode right past me, within 3 feet, without masks. Geez!)

RAVE for my wonderful neighbors who are teaming up for grocery shopping. We all take turns and there are fewer people in the stores as a result.

RANT to the yarn/craft/fabric store that will only allow you to place an order using their website (no telephone orders). My computer is too old to allow me to use that method.