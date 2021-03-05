RAVE to Fuel Coffee in Montlake! Last week I sent my fourth and fifth grader out for a walk with some cash so they could stop and get a treat. They arrived and ordered only to discover that the cafe has gone cashless. Oops! Rather than disappoint them, the barista very kindly gave them the treats and told them to have their parent stop by and pay the bill when they got a chance (which I did the next morning). Kudos and thanks to a wonderfully neighborly neighborhood business!

RANT to the lady (with no mask) who came by to see the house her parents built and owned for 50-plus years. Normally, I would have invited her in to see the changes that have been made, but no mask equals no house tour.