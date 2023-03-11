RANT to Mr. Squirrel. Your 6-foot leap from the rhododendron is most impressive. But I’m telling you for the last time: STAY OUT OF THE BIRD FEEDER or else I’m going to sic the crows on ya!

RAVE to the evening shift housekeeping guy at the major national chain hotel who quickly and thoroughly cleaned up dog excrement in the hotel hallway, and was polite to the dog owner guest who blamed a stranger outside in the street for “frightening” the dog.

RANT to the city of Seattle for leaving the city littered with “street closed” signs, blocking intersections of streets that are fully open. Maybe they were useful during COVID, now they just “cry wolf,” are generally ignored, and create confusion around streets that are in fact impassable.

RANT to my internet company. I have had no email service since Feb. 10 and cannot talk to a live person to resolve the problem!