RANT to moviegoers who leave trash at their seats. In a recent visit to a major movie theater, I witnessed several people who left all of the trash from their concession-stand purchases either under the seats, on the seats or in the cup holders. How difficult would it be to dump it all in the trash containers right by the exit door on your way out? The more expenses the movie theater has to engage in, the higher your movie tickets will be to cover the cost. Be civilized and pick up after yourselves.

RAVE to the woman in the Fred Meyer parking lot who helped me when I had a breathing problem and stayed with me until I was calmed down and breathing better.