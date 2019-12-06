RAVE to the Seattle Municipal Court for providing beautiful view spaces for civil weddings. Double rave to the incredible Judge Faye Chess for bringing warmth, insight and humor to make our wedding there so memorable!
RANT to people that enter the crosswalk well after the sign turns red and then take their time crossing. You could get seriously injured and also cause a traffic accident. You know who you are!!
