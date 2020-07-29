RAVE to all motorists who help others in distress on the road. Chase of Lakewood, a mechanic, came to my rescue on NF 70 outside of Greenwater when I got a flat tire. We were both out of cell coverage. He was camped with his family but took the time to pull my flat, install the donut spare and inflate it with a portable air compressor. I made it 80 miles home thanks to his professional job. He turned what could have been the day’s disaster into a minor annoyance.

RANT to people who walk their dogs, pick up their canine’s poop in a bag and then leave the bag on the sidewalk. Come on people! You’ve done the hard part. Just tie the bag off, carry it a few blocks and put it in a trash can.