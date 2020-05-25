RAVE to the USPS at Bitter Lake, especially Susan. When the pandemic left us stranded in California, they quickly responded to our call for help by extending our mail forwarding service with their own funds so that none of our mail was lost or returned. Repayment of their funds does not convey the extent of our gratitude!

RANT to the gentleman on the waterfront for calling us all socialists for wearing masks. He was not only displaying the fact that he did not know what socialism is, but also failed to understand that we wear masks to protect our fellow citizens.

RANT AND RAVE Rave to everyone I see wearing masks while doing their shopping at Safeway in Mill Creek. Rant to everyone not wearing one. It’s time for stores to post the new rules; “No shirt, no shoes, no mask, no service.”