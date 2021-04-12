RAVE to all the volunteers and Earth Corps workers who have removed the ivy and other invasive plants from our parks. As a result of your hard work, the trilliums are gorgeous. Thank you!

RANT to the Seattle Department of Transportation for requiring “back-in only” parking at the Alki viewpoint. This literally turns our back on a 50-year tradition of world-class views of downtown Seattle.

RANT AND RAVE Rave to fans being allowed back to the ballpark for games and envy to those who get to go. Rant to fans not wearing masks. Yes, take them off for food and beverages but put them back on. We see you when watching the game.