RANT to the airport cleaning service contractor who tells their employees that anything found in the bathrooms should not be turned in to the airport’s lost and found office, but should be thrown in the trash. This from a cleaning service employee the morning after I had accidentally left a bag of very expensive duty-free items in the women’s bathroom next to baggage claim. She apologized but said that was their policy, even though the lost and found office was on the same level a few steps away. Why have a lost and found office if everything found by the cleaning services is thrown out anyway?

RAVE to the warehouse grocery store in Ballard. In a neighborhood with an immense variety of grocery options, they have the most helpful, kind and conversational staff. Thank you to them for brightening up each trip with delightful conversation.