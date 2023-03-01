RAVE to whoever found my wife’s glasses at St. Edward State Park and left them beside the trail, easy to find. Blessings, thank you so much. Love our community!

RANT AND RAVE to the U.S. Postal Service. Rave for occasionally delivering packages on Sundays. Rant for delivering valuable packages to mailboxes instead of doorsteps on Sundays. Most people don’t check mailboxes on Sundays, and mail theft in my neighborhood is quite common.

RAVE to the Lake Forest Park bookstore for their author open mic the third Monday of every month. I read recently for the first time and enjoyed it. Special thanks to the emcee who said something positive about each novel or poem.

RAVE to the parent company grocery store that sells identical items for 30% less than the local Northwest store they acquired 20-some years ago.