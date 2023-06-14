RANT to “LOL.” Can we all just agree that nothing good happens after it’s written? I believe it’s supposed to be derisive, but it really shows a lack of original thought and vocabulary skills.

RAVE to the crew that built a new footbridge on Precipice Top Trail. Hopefully, all of Washington’s trail maintenance crews see this posting, as we hikers do appreciate their efforts greatly.

RANT to grocery stores that do not provide electric carts to customers who need them. Shame on you!

RAVE to great compassion from bystanders and workers outside a Seattle restaurant on First Avenue at Pike Place Market when they rushed over to help my wife who had suddenly blacked out and fallen off the sidewalk onto the street. This was a very scary event and these folks showed how incredible people are when help is needed.