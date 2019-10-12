RANT to the increasingly ubiquitous use of the word “like” in conversations. Like sometimes this word is used like several times in one sentence! Like how did this get started and when will it like end!

RAVE to the City of Seattle for the great job they did improving the terribly bumpy intersection in North Capitol Hill. Not only is the road nice and smooth now, they also installed ramps on each corner, saved almost all of the old majestic trees in the parking strips and even replanted grass where they had to remove it. Thanks for making our neighborhood safer while still keeping it beautiful.