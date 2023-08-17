RANT AND RAVE Rant to several small business owners who have bragged to me about using PPP loans to buy vacation homes, new boats or make stock market investments. I’m not impressed with your dishonesty. Rave to establishing a national hotline to turning these cheaters in.

RANT to the parent who crossed into the street with a young child in tow the other day. The traffic was heavy and you didn’t hit the flashing light button which illuminates the crosswalk and signals to the cars that are accelerating. It was a very dangerous path and the light is essential for your safety. Next time, hit the flashing light, look as you are crossing and don’t let your child lag behind you. Keep yourself safe!

RAVE to our light-rail system for a safe and fast ride to and from downtown. It was clean and quick! Thirteen minutes from Roosevelt to Westlake. As a senior, it is quite a bargain.