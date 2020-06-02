RAVE to the very kind person who found my license on the sidewalk and drove it across town to drop it in my mailbox. It must have fallen out of my pack while I was running. Thank you! I don’t know who you are, but I’m so grateful.

RANT to our neighbors who feed crows. While you have good intentions, you may not realize that crows need to soften the stale bread and crackers you give them in water. To do this, they visit our birdbath and fill it with a soggy mess. Please provide your own source of water for them, or better yet, let them find healthier crow food in nature.

RAVE to the mom and her little daughter wearing masks while riding their bikes at Maple Leaf Reservoir Park. Same to the three bicyclists wearing masks on the Burke-Gilman Trail near University Village.