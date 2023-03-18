RANT to people who complain about having to change their clocks twice a year and want us to go to year-round standard time or year-round daylight time. Especially at Seattle’s northern latitude, there is a wide variance between summer and winter daylight hours. A modest biannual adjustment, to better align clock time with the daylight, is a common-sense, pragmatic approach. No system will please everybody, it seems, but our current practice is no more disruptive to individuals than the one-hour time change that results from a flight between Seattle and Boise.

RAVE to Genesis at Issaquah Library, who is always the person I go to for research and hidden and lost books, magazines and newspapers. She is simply amazing at locating items people have hidden so no one else can use them. Genesis goes the extra mile for patrons.