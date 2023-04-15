RANT to purse carriers who leave their purses unattended (or worse, open!) in their grocery cart and then walk away! It can vanish in a matter of seconds.

RAVE to Josephine at the Issaquah Safeway, who is such a delight that I often go in just to see her and be greeted by her smile. She is someone who has stellar core values and just excellent honesty, integrity and longevity. (You don’t see or experience that often here.) She changes my thoughts about a store that has eliminated all customer service, and probably has thoughts about more eliminations. Her face radiates warmth and welcome, and is a rarity here in this rainy place. Thank you, Josephine!

RANT to the powers that be for painting the Space Needle white again. I loved the galaxy orange for the great pop of color in our usually several-shades-of-gray skyline. Please keep the color!