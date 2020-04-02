RAVE to the gentleman at the Maple Valley Fred Meyer who found a package (ready to mail) I left in my grocery cart and drove it to my home! Thanks so much to all the folks out there who are so helpful and positive.

RANT AND RAVE Rave to grocery stores who set a special time for seniors. We went 15 minutes after the specified starting time and found about half of those in the store were elderly. Rant to millennials whose actions show they believe rules and laws do not apply to them. They thought it was a great time to shop when the store had fewer people. On the way home we were going the speed limit (25 mph) and were passed by a very young lady doing 40+ in the turn lane. Who raised them?