RANT to all of the walkers who continue to complain about runners who pass “too close by.” It’s hard to go around you when you and your friends, or you and your dog, are taking up the entire path and leave no room for anyone else. If you and your friends, or you and your dog, are going to occupy the entire width of the walkway, maybe you could look behind yourselves once in a while to see folks approaching from the rear, or occasionally go single-file so someone else can share public space in the outdoors with you. Thanks! We’re all in this together!

RAVE to those who are being extremely generous and are committed to making the world a safer, healthier place. We are exceedingly fortunate to have a group of bright, forward-thinking minds in our community. Not only do they better our lives locally but those around the world.