RANT AND RAVE Rant for way too many commercials during the news! Rave to the mute button so I don’t have to listen to them!

RAVE to the kind person from Tonga who paid for my groceries after I realized I had left my wallet at home. You are a credit to all of our South Pacific families, and the epitome of generosity.

RANT to the signage on 520 going west. The exit to I-5 North and Roanoke is poorly marked and light. If you don’t know where you are going, it is easy to miss either exit. We have seen many people make a dangerous lane change at the last second. I know there is road construction going on but this a dangerous situation.

RAVE to the folks in the seafood department at our local grocery store. They are always so helpful and offer cooking suggestions (we love our lobster tails). Thank you!