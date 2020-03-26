RAVE to kind gestures. I had stopped for groceries after a stressful day as an “essential employee” in local government. I’m not sure if my anxiety and exhaustion showed on my face, but a man offered to take my empty cart back along with his. This made my day. Thank you to the helpers.

RANT to the grumpy man in the Costco line who felt the need to yell at me to say where the end of the line was to enter the store. I was well aware of where the end of the line was and was merely waiting until all had entered to go in. In the end, I left the store without even going inside. I was not that desperate for peanut butter filled pretzels. Relax, pal. We’re all in this together.