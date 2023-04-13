RANT AND RAVE Rant to sportscasters who refer to adult members of female teams as “girls.” They don’t refer to adult male team members as “boys.” Rave to sportscasters who refer to adult athletes as men and women. Respect male and female athletes equitably.

RANT to the utility company for “estimating” my water usage for six months at double and triple the previous year’s use. I visited their office and was told they had no explanation. The overcharge was hundred and hundreds of dollars. The connected sewer charges had a huge leap, also. Check your meter!

RANT AND RAVE Rave to all of our wonderful neighbors who keep their driveway, sidewalk and alley clear of any debris or blockage. Much appreciated! Rant to neighbors who treat our public alley like their personal driveway. It is against the law to park and/or block ANY alley, driveway or sidewalk.