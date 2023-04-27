RANT to the gym members who use their cellphones (and even laptops) in the locker room despite clear signage prohibiting their use and the common sense courtesy not to use phones equipped with cameras in that space. Typically, the cell users are fully clothed while others are in various states of undress and should have the reasonable expectation that no photos or videos of them will be taken, even inadvertently. It only takes a few steps and 15 seconds to exit the locker room to send that all-important text or answer that call. Also, please turn off your ringer when your phone is in your locker and you’re elsewhere in the gym!

RAVE to the Delta customer and Delta agent for returning my American Express card to me while I was waiting to take off after I had left it in the kiosk while printing my bag tags. I so appreciate your kindness!