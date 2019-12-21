RAVE to Olympic View Middle School in Mukilteo for their Winter Concert performance. WOW! You should have been there. Director Ken Caldwell did an outstanding job teaching and directing these 100+ students. The concert was professionally performed by the choir, orchestra and advanced orchestra. The students conducted themselves as professional musicians and singers while remaining in silence until it was their turn. Every movement from the students was done in unison with perfection. We could see the hard work the students put in and the dedication of the director and his love of what he does.

RANT AND RAVE to those folks who use the snow parks as their personal garbage dumps. Hundreds of pounds of cans, bottles, car parts, broken sleds, doggie bags and even diapers are left every winter. A rave to the people from the skiing, snowmobiling, snowshoeing and mushing clubs who volunteer every spring to clean up your mess.