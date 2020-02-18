RAVE to the lovely couple seated next to us at Paolo’s Restaurant in Kent who, after overhearing us tell the waitress we were there for our 60th anniversary, picked up our dinner tab. What a generous, thoughtful thing to do. May your kindness return to you sevenfold. We will pay this forward.

RANT to bikers who don’t use bike lanes. The city has spent millions of dollars on bike lanes downtown. Isn’t it time to change the laws regarding riding on the sidewalks? I live downtown and spend a lot of time walking and in the past few months, I have been almost hit three times by a bike rider on the sidewalk. It’s time to make it unlawful to ride your bike on downtown sidewalks.