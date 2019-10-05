RANT to drivers who, when they have the right of way, stop and motion others to go ahead first. I’m sure they think they are being kind, but it messes up the correct order of traffic rules, and that is how accidents happen. If it is your turn, just go. Spread the kindness in a place other than at intersections!

RAVE to the UPS driver who hides small packages behind the flower pots on our porch so they can’t be seen from the street. Thank you!