RAVE to the Department of Transportation for the full-size cutout of John Wayne in the window of the swing-bridge control room. It brightens my day every time I go by.

RANT AND RAVE Rant to a sign at the train station recently that stated the train to Chicago had already departed. Rave to the employee who tried to shout over the confusion that the train had not yet even arrived and that the sign was in error.

RANT AND RAVE Rave to the delivery person the other day who not only placed our package in a discreet safe spot but also picked up our newspaper which is always left on the walkway in front, and placed it on top of the package! Rant to a different driver who left a heavy Costco box at the bottom of our front steps.