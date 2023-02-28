RAVE to Tim from an Issaquah coffee shop who has provided unbelievable customer service for over four years. From my customer point of view, I appreciated that he listens, tries to make a perfect drink and takes over cleaning duties; I have suggested he needs to look for management because of his excellent work ethic. He deserves the biggest rave ever.

RANT to a litterer. While shopping at a U District grocery store, I saw a shiny black SUV pull into the parking lot. Without hesitation, the young male driver lowered his window and threw a wrapper and a plastic water bottle into the lot. Clearly, this guy, whose car was far more expensive than mine, was not homeless or desperate. Clearly, this guy was also a jerk. Seattle, please fine jerks like him a minimum of $200 for trashing our city!