RANT to the trashy behavior exhibited by the woman who pulled her car up to the dumpster in the back drive of a Marysville grocery store plaza, and then proceeded to toss two full bags of household trash from her car into the dumpster. If one can afford a nice, late-model auto, perhaps they can also pay to dispose of their household waste, rather than essentially foisting it on all the tenants of the plaza.

RANT AND RAVE Rave to the folks who spend the minute or so needed to remove the unsightly dealer license plate frames from their bumpers and thereby stop being an unpaid advertising billboard. Rant to car dealers that go so far as to put permanent decals on trunk lids.

RANT to the Bellevue School District for their proposal to rearrange elementary school attendance areas. Because of COVID and the pandemic our youngsters have had enough confusion. Let them walk to their local schools … please!