RAVE to the festive lights that T-Mobile Park has adorning the stadium. I recently flew home to my city after a strenuous journey and the glow of those lights provided an electric welcome to all the passengers on the flight. Thank you, T-Mobile Park for brightening my holiday so profoundly.

RANT to the those who send greeting cards with sparkles on them. The sparkles go all over the place, stick to clothing, your fingers and can really hurt if they get in your eyes.