RAVE to healthcare workers in Seattle. As one myself, I want to give a rave to all the others who are going above and beyond to keep our community members as safe as possible during this incredibly unsettling time. Also a rave to all the medical institutions in this city who are working together to anticipate and meet the needs of our community during this unprecedented public health situation.

RANT to the construction workers who were installing drainage and sidewalks on N.E. 95th St. in North Seattle for discarding empty plastic water bottles, ear plugs, food containers and other used items on the ground. I picked up 12 empty water bottles one day! Please show more respect for yourselves and the neighborhood where you are working. I mentioned this issue to a construction supervisor, but it has not made any difference.