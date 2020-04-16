RAVE to all the wonderful restaurants who have been supplying food to us health care workers at Valley Medical Center in Renton during this COVID-19 crisis. The meals have been wonderful and they are very much appreciated. Thank you!

RANT AND RAVE Rave to the hardworking farmworkers who continue to supply us with food for our families during the coronavirus pandemic. Rant to those who have disparaged these workers, and the many others who often do the jobs we would rather not do. Please reexamine your feelings and learn to appreciate those who want a better life for their families, just as all of us do.

RANT AND RAVE Rant to neighbors who let their dogs bark endlessly while we are on lockdown in our homes. Rave to neighbors who are reaching out to offer assistance to our older residents.