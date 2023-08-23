RAVE to the hardware store clerk who made sure I had everything I came to get, even if they gave it to me for free. When I asked a young employee where I could find Sharpies, they said they don’t sell them. Then they reached into their pocket and gave me theirs, saying they could get another. They refused payment for it, but earned a new regular customer for the store.

RANT to the financial institution that told me to “Have a nice day” at the end of our call right after I told them my husband died. Know when to turn yourself off autopilot.

RAVE to the Queen Anne Department of Licensing. It was easy to make an appointment online. We arrived on time for our appointment and were done in less than 10 minutes. The person who helped us was friendly, efficient and professional.