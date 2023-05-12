RANT to people who bring their pets into stores that sell groceries, as well as to store employees who don’t ask them to keep their pets outside. Animals are great, but this is a health issue! I recently saw a greeter at a Greenwood superstore pet and fawn over a leashed dog. Two minutes later, that dog was sniffing food all along the lowest shelf of the produce section and eating food off the floor. The owner was absorbed in her grocery list and oblivious. Ick.

RAVE to Diane at West Seattle Nursery for her kindness and patience in helping me pick out plants for my building.

RANT to Amazon delivery people who text that a package has been left in a “secure location” when clearly it has not. If anyone walking by can see the package sitting out in the open, it is not a “secure location.”

