RANT AND RAVE Rave to Wes at the Northshore QFC in Tacoma who took the time to find and print out the receipt for my groceries, and dropped it off at my house on his way home when the delivery person failed to include a receipt even when reminded twice. Rant to Instacart shoppers who ignore requests for receipts.

RANT AND RAVE Rant to the man at the Safeway in Snoqualmie who called my 11-year-old daughter an offensive name for wearing a mask. Rave to the man and woman who comforted her after the incident.

RAVE to Proctor & Gamble for suspending product advertising and instead airing some of the best public service videos I’ve ever seen about issues of justice.