RAVE to Seattle University’s groundskeepers and whoever planned their campus green spaces. As a neighbor and frequent crosser of their campus, I deeply appreciate the peaceful beauty that you provide. Kudos!

RANT to customer service workers who say, “Have a nice day” after being involved in a negative encounter. We all know what their backhanded compliment is coded to mean!

RANT AND RAVE Rave to the runner on the Interurban Trail in Everett the other day who flagged me to slow down to avoid the broken glass while on my bike. Rant to the people who smashed a bottle in the middle of a trail on the downhill side.

RANT AND RAVE Rave to Burien Actors Theatre for their free plays in the park, so much fun. Rant to whoever scheduled a performance right under the SeaTac flight path. Intense, frequent and LOUD noise did not make this a fun experience.