RAVE to whoever found my 3 1/2-year-old grandson’s toy drone in the forest of Ardmore Park. It had flown too high to control and went a block from our house before dropping into the forest. We searched the woods for 45 minutes with no luck, but you found it and left it on the post at the entrance where we retrieved it later in the day. My grandson was thrilled to get it back.

RANT to all the hikers/walkers with dogs who pick up the dog’s poop in a plastic bag and then leave it on the side of the trail. Please take it home with you.

RAVE to our neighbor on the other side of 28th Ave. W. She brought two elderly neighbors masks she had made. In addition, she put out several craft kits for children at the end of her walkway.