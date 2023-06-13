RAVE and thank you to the couple that paid for dessert for my son and me at dinner after they learned we were celebrating my son’s graduation from the UW Foster School of Business the other afternoon. It was a very unexpected ending to a fabulous day of celebration.

RANT to those who either lie about their age or won’t tell it out of vanity. Your years should be celebrated, not treated as something to be ashamed of. That is a form of ageism.

RAVE to T-Mobile Park and Bishop Blanchet High School for the beautiful graduation of the class of 2023! We were able to see it all on the giant jumbotron!

RANT to the trains passing through Edmonds all night that lay on their horns. The city should pass a no-noise law between the hours when most people are sleeping.